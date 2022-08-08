On August 7, Zelensky regime committed a new act of nuclear terrorism at the energy infrastructure of Zaporozhye NPP to create a humanitarian disaster in Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.





▫️At around 12:40 p.m., Ukrainian units of the 44th Artillery Brigade shelled the Zaporozhye NPP from near Marganets, on the opposite bank of Kakhovka reservoir.





▫️Ukrainian shelling damaged Kakhovskaya high-voltage line, which supplied electricity to Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.





▫️A power surge occurred at Zaporozhye NPP, causing smoke in the plant's open switchgear. The safety system was also activated, cutting off the power supply.





▫️Fire crews arrived and the smoke was extinguished.





▫️The capacity of Units 5 and 6 was reduced to 500 MW by plant technicians to prevent disruption of the nuclear power plant.