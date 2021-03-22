Police Terrorists Are Entitled To No Obedience Or Respect - Thecrowhouse w/ Max Igan

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“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
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Urgent Open Letter from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
Israel passes law to name and shame people who haven’t had Covid jab
https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/25/israel-passes-law-to-name-and-shame-people-who-havent-had-covid-jab-14143058/?ico=more_text_links
New evidence shows how school closures hit children’s mental health hard
https://www.surrey.ac.uk/news/new-evidence-shows-how-school-closures-hit-childrens-mental-health-hard
Slow walkers may be more likely to die from Covid-19, study suggests
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/newslondon/slow-walkers-may-be-more-likely-to-die-from-covid-19-study-suggests/ar-BB1eDzry?ocid=msedgntp
Moderna Starts Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Kids Younger Than 12 Years Old
https://www.forbes.com/sites/leahrosenbaum/2021/03/16/moderna-starts-covid-19-vaccine-trial-in-kids-younger-than-12-years-old/?sh=54d489c51d5b
Labor poised for huge election win in Western Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/labor-poised-for-huge-election-win-in-western-australia/ar-BB1extwz
Council Of Europe Appeasment BS...
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/council-of-europe
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!