🚀 Securing ZK-VM Applications: Insights from Risc Zero & Veridise

In this deep dive, we explore the critical challenges and cutting-edge solutions for securing Zero-Knowledge Virtual Machine (ZK-VM) applications, featuring expert insights from Risc Zero and Veridise.

🔹 Why ZK-VM Security Matters

As ZK-powered applications grow in adoption—from private DeFi to scalable rollups—ensuring their correctness and resilience is more important than ever. A single bug or oversight could lead to catastrophic failures.

🔹 Key Topics Covered:

✅ Common vulnerabilities in ZK circuits and VM implementations

✅ Formal verification and auditing best practices (with Veridise's approach)

✅ Risc Zero's ZK-VM architecture and how it enhances security

✅ Real-world case studies of ZK exploits—and how to prevent them

🔹 Who Should Watch?

Developers building with ZK proofs

Security researchers & auditors

Blockchain architects evaluating ZK-VMs

Anyone interested in the future of trustless computation

📌 Resources Mentioned:

