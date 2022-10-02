Create New Account
Light a Fire 🔥 Under Ruto to ABOLISH ABORTION
Published 2 months ago |
Wavinya admonishes to Kenyans to send the Malindi lie ("ruling") to Hell with Reuben Nyakundi, evil NGOs, and all satanic diarrhoea. Army of God Preacher Chuck Spingola exhorts us not to let satan beguile us, but to defend the preborn with force. See his interviews here: https://tv.gab.com/channel/projectsee/view/fag-flag-lowered-burned-in-630e9bed2ef4e8caded5bee5


...and here: https://tv.gab.com/channel/projectsee/view/whos-ready-for-retaliation-6331b69433cd510eaf012069

