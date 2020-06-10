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Light of Liberty Being Extinguished by Churches - Message to Pastors & Churches
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24 views • June 10, 2020
Leadership is mandated at the grassroots level to safeguard liberty. No one is standing up to push back to the "beast rising out of the sea". Especially the church who should be innately opposed to this movement rather than accommodating it.
Reference: David Knight June 09, 2020
Reference: David Knight June 09, 2020
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