ALERT: Large Chinese Rocket Falling Back to Earth Totally Uncontrolled - Eyes on the Skies

A large piece of space debris, possibly weighing several tonnes, is currently on an uncontrolled reentry phase (that's space speak for "out of control"), and parts of it are expected to crash down to Earth over the next few days.



At the time, it is impossible to predict exactly where the pieces that don't burn up in the atmosphere might land. Given the object's orbit, the possible landing points are anywhere in a band of latitudes "a little farther north than New York, Madrid and Beijing and as far south as southern Chile and Wellington, New Zealand".



The debris is part of the Long March 5B rocket that recently successfully launched China's first module for its proposed space station. The rocket is currently hurtling back to earth at four miles a second and could fall anywhere between 41degrees north and south, also taking in Beijing, Sydney, Delhi and Rio de Janeiro.