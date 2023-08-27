Active Solar-Powered Fortress Beehive Assembly Part 1

This video explains new terms in beehive lexicon. But let's review the terminology that describes the Langstroth beehive - the hive design that killed my 1st colony when, during the last week of December 2017, there were several days of temps in the 50s and 60s, then, the weather turned and the temp fell to -15 degrees F. The combination of high humidity and extremely low temperatures killed my colony about a mile in from the Atlantic ocean. The bees were covered with frozen condensate. This situation could have been prevented, but only if humidity could have been removed from the hive, and if there was a high R-value insulation material for the hive, and if the temperature could have been raised in the hive. I am an indoor climate control expert, and I began this career following Tech School, in 1980. I know a thing or two about heating, ventilating and humidity control, and R-value. I also know that the Langstroth hive was not designed with any of these factors being considered. The patent for the Langstroth hive focuses on removable frames and bee-space; not indoor climate control features. Yes, there are plenty of steps that enterprising beekeepers have devised to assist with the management of these issues, but I challenge any beekeeper to convince me that my colony could have been saved, out there in the yard during these weather conditions. Certainly, other weather conditions can be and are overcome, but high humidity inside a hive in December and sudden flash freezing ambient temperatures cannot be overcome in a 3/4" (virtually no R-value; maybe R1) pine box. Knowing these things, and with 27 years of product development experience with my own inventions and designs, I knew that I could solve this indoor climate control problem, and I have. So, we all know that the Langstroth consists of a bottom board, frame boxes, Vivaldi box and inner and outer covers. That as reference, here's the list of Fortress Beehive components in the vertical stack: 1. Foundation that includes a Floor, a Moat, a Moat Cover and a Pedestal 2. Vestibule with Lower Screen, Pan with Electric Heaters, and 2 Take-off/Landing Boards and 2 Awnings that are located above the Take-off/Landing Boards, and in between each is an Entrance/Exit Slot 3. Frame Boxes based on Langstroth box dimensions, but made of denser and more stable hardwoods (sapele, oak, or black locust) 4. Feeder Box that also becomes a Ventilation Box and a Hive Volume Baffle 5. Upper Screen 6. Roof This video focuses only on the Foundation and Vestibule, and is not a complete explanation of all of the features that are spelled out in the above list. Basically, the Foundation and Vestibule replace the bottom board, and the Roof replaces all components above the frame boxes in a Langstroth hive. Essentially, the Fortress Beehive is designed to keep a bee colony alive in all adverse weather conditions, and then some. Stay tuned for more explanations and footage of the Fortress Beehive and how it solves the many problems affecting honey bees. https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949 @RealBeeFortress #ReallySavingTheBees

