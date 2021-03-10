© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Current Covid-19 Vaccines Not Be Used For Mass Vaccination During A Pandemic (Geert Vanden PhD, Vaccines Summit Ohio 2021)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • March 10, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, DVM is an internationally recognised expert in vaccine development. He has acted as global director of a number of vaccine programs around the world, including for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Teaching and working in virology his entire professional life, Geert is raising the alarm over the global vaccination rollout and lockdown methodology which he believes is causative in the immune escape fears being raised by journals such as The Lancet and Science in January/February 2021.
See related
'Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately (Open Letter to the WHO) — Vaccine Research Expert'
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
'Mass Vaccination will Breed Dangerous Variants & Destroy Our Immunity — Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD'
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-mass-vaccination-danger/
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
See related
'Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately (Open Letter to the WHO) — Vaccine Research Expert'
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
'Mass Vaccination will Breed Dangerous Variants & Destroy Our Immunity — Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD'
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-mass-vaccination-danger/
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.