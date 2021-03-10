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Current Covid-19 Vaccines Not Be Used For Mass Vaccination During A Pandemic (Geert Vanden PhD, Vaccines Summit Ohio 2021)
Dryburgh
Dryburgh
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253 views • March 10, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, DVM is an internationally recognised expert in vaccine development. He has acted as global director of a number of vaccine programs around the world, including for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Teaching and working in virology his entire professional life, Geert is raising the alarm over the global vaccination rollout and lockdown methodology which he believes is causative in the immune escape fears being raised by journals such as The Lancet and Science in January/February 2021.

See related
'Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately (Open Letter to the WHO) — Vaccine Research Expert'
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/

'Mass Vaccination will Breed Dangerous Variants & Destroy Our Immunity — Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD'
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-mass-vaccination-danger/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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