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Time | Secret 2020 Election Campaign
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22 views • February 17, 2021
Time Magazine published an article the tells the behind-the-scenes story of what really happened in the Election, called "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election" by Molly Ball. She describes it as "a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs."
A few of the things they worked to change were "voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time".
Read the Time article as well as the February 15th issue of The New American Magazine titled "Restoring Election Integrity."
A few of the things they worked to change were "voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time".
Read the Time article as well as the February 15th issue of The New American Magazine titled "Restoring Election Integrity."
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