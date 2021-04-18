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Memology 101: A KhaMILLION Lies [17.04.2021]
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180 views • April 18, 2021
Pinned by Memology 101 1 day ago
Note: People who's homes were destroyed during the recent Tornado outbreak sequence of March 24–28, 2021 that affected TX, Alabama and other states, or where heavily affected by it, you can send an e-mail to [email protected] with evidence of your situation and once I raise enough to help you, I will send it your way.
If you want to help, we will be sending help to people affected every time $500 are raised. (I didn't try to gather funds when it happened because I couldn't as the channel was suspended for a strike at the time).
You can send the donations to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Memology101
I will make a video on that as well once some time has passed after we gather enough donations to help at least some people.
Thank you.
111,840 views•Apr 17, 2021
Memology 101
384K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jVLq-GC-mls
Note: People who's homes were destroyed during the recent Tornado outbreak sequence of March 24–28, 2021 that affected TX, Alabama and other states, or where heavily affected by it, you can send an e-mail to [email protected] with evidence of your situation and once I raise enough to help you, I will send it your way.
If you want to help, we will be sending help to people affected every time $500 are raised. (I didn't try to gather funds when it happened because I couldn't as the channel was suspended for a strike at the time).
You can send the donations to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Memology101
I will make a video on that as well once some time has passed after we gather enough donations to help at least some people.
Thank you.
111,840 views•Apr 17, 2021
Memology 101
384K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jVLq-GC-mls
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