© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
308 vs 5.56: Which NATO Cartridge Is Best?
Follow
0
Share
Report
84 views • March 03, 2022
For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!
The .308 Winchester (.308 Win) and 5.56 NATO rounds are two of the most popular centerfire rifle cartridges in the United States and across North America. Both cartridges are battle-proven and currently in service with the U.S. Military and its NATO allies.
The 308 vs 556 debate has been raging between civilian marksmen, law enforcement, and military shooters for well over 60 years and it is unlikely that we will be able to crown a victor in the context of this video.
However, when selecting a caliber for your new firearm, it's always a good practice to understand the ins and outs of each so you can make the best selection for you.
5.56 NATO is one of the most prevalent centerfire cartridges in the US as it is the primary chambering for the AR-15 sporting rifle. The 5.56 (or 223 Rem) replaced the 308 as the United States' primary battle cartridge during Vietnam, and despite some teething issues, is still standard issue for all GI's. The M16 and M4 have proven themselves time and time again as a capable front line battle rifle.
308 Winchester (or 308 Win) has made quite the name for itself in hunting and precision rifle circles. Being the de facto replacement for the stalwart 30-06 Springfield has cemented itself as an incredibly capable rifle cartridge with some big shoes to fill. However, the 308 has proven itself time and time again in the woods, in competition, and on the streets.
Both rounds are extremely accurate, reliable, and powerful. But which is going to work best for you? In our brand new series here on the channel, Dave and Chris will compare and contrast these two classic military and civilian cartridges so you know which is best for your next rifle or handgun.
Learn more about 308 vs 5.56 and visit us here: https://ammo.com/comparison/308-vs-556
#308vs556 #308 #556
The .308 Winchester (.308 Win) and 5.56 NATO rounds are two of the most popular centerfire rifle cartridges in the United States and across North America. Both cartridges are battle-proven and currently in service with the U.S. Military and its NATO allies.
The 308 vs 556 debate has been raging between civilian marksmen, law enforcement, and military shooters for well over 60 years and it is unlikely that we will be able to crown a victor in the context of this video.
However, when selecting a caliber for your new firearm, it's always a good practice to understand the ins and outs of each so you can make the best selection for you.
5.56 NATO is one of the most prevalent centerfire cartridges in the US as it is the primary chambering for the AR-15 sporting rifle. The 5.56 (or 223 Rem) replaced the 308 as the United States' primary battle cartridge during Vietnam, and despite some teething issues, is still standard issue for all GI's. The M16 and M4 have proven themselves time and time again as a capable front line battle rifle.
308 Winchester (or 308 Win) has made quite the name for itself in hunting and precision rifle circles. Being the de facto replacement for the stalwart 30-06 Springfield has cemented itself as an incredibly capable rifle cartridge with some big shoes to fill. However, the 308 has proven itself time and time again in the woods, in competition, and on the streets.
Both rounds are extremely accurate, reliable, and powerful. But which is going to work best for you? In our brand new series here on the channel, Dave and Chris will compare and contrast these two classic military and civilian cartridges so you know which is best for your next rifle or handgun.
Learn more about 308 vs 5.56 and visit us here: https://ammo.com/comparison/308-vs-556
#308vs556 #308 #556
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.