What was lost as a result of my false arrest November 18th 2011
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
173 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The story I share in our first book: Plague (https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books)

What I lost in all of this is hard to fathom and really hard, difficult for me to describe. For my entire life, since I was 10 years old, it's been my passion to cure cancer and other chronic diseases.

So I not only lost economically everything I'd worked for, I've lost my ability to live my passion, so I no longer get to do what I've spent more than 40 years doing, just the gift that I was given to, to pursue.

I always thought I'd be able to do this and that nobody could steal my integrity or my life's work. And in fact, I have lost my reputation and my reputation of impeccable science and integrity, that is perhaps the most painful realization of this whole adventure.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/13/2014

Original Video from the VC Star: https://youtu.be/X6g_nWPaHfg?si=rJx2UoiUxwVdEacT

My escape 10 days before the false arrest: My house was surrounded at 4 AM, like Peter Navaro & Roger Stone: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/my-house-was-surrounded-at-4-am-like-peter-navaro-roger-stone

Why does my pen point to COVID/syncytia November 23, 2014 in the Ventura County Star?: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/who-paid-for-the-ventura-county-star-article-of-nov-23-2014

Keywords
healthnewstruthfaitharrestjaillossventuracarriermikovitsgodwins
