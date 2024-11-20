What was lost as a result of my false arrest November 18th 2011

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
The story I share in our first book: Plague (https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books)
What I lost in all of this is hard to fathom and really hard, difficult for me to describe. For my entire life, since I was 10 years old, it's been my passion to cure cancer and other chronic diseases.
So I not only lost economically everything I'd worked for, I've lost my ability to live my passion, so I no longer get to do what I've spent more than 40 years doing, just the gift that I was given to, to pursue.
I always thought I'd be able to do this and that nobody could steal my integrity or my life's work. And in fact, I have lost my reputation and my reputation of impeccable science and integrity, that is perhaps the most painful realization of this whole adventure.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/13/2014
Original Video from the VC Star: https://youtu.be/X6g_nWPaHfg?si=rJx2UoiUxwVdEacT
My escape 10 days before the false arrest: My house was surrounded at 4 AM, like Peter Navaro & Roger Stone: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/my-house-was-surrounded-at-4-am-like-peter-navaro-roger-stone
Why does my pen point to COVID/syncytia November 23, 2014 in the Ventura County Star?: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/who-paid-for-the-ventura-county-star-article-of-nov-23-2014