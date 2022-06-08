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Huge caravan of up to 15,000 migrants heads through Mexico towards the U.S. border ahead of Biden's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles
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46 views • June 08, 2022
Huge caravan of up to 15,000 migrants heads through Mexico towards the U.S. border ahead of Biden's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles
The caravan is making its way northward as the Biden administration is fighting in court to end Title 42.
The caravan is making its way northward as the Biden administration is fighting in court to end Title 42.
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