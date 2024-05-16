If a Ukrainian does not appear at the military registration and enlistment office, his boss will be fined.
Fedienko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, warned about this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.