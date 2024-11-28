BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Special THANKSGIVING Episode "Active Gratitude in Turbulent Times: Finding Strength Amid Wars and Injustices." w/ GRACE, DRAGO, ROY & HARTMUT
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 5 months ago


Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/

http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Nov 28, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST


THANKSGIVING Special Episode w/ GRACE, DRAGO, ROY & HARTMUT

Topic: Active Gratitude in Turbulent Times: Finding Strength Amid Wars and Injustices.


Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854



Special Guest Host:


Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/

• Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)


https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/



Co-host/s:

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Keywords
familytruthpowerblessingswarscultivationthanksgivinginjustices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy