Problem - Reaction - Solution - Gareth Icke Tonight Speaks To Mind Control Expert Jason Christoff

Peter Lawrence of The Cornwall Farmers movement joins us to talk about the attack on our food supply, and how the farming community across the UK and Europe are fighting back against Net Zero insanity.





We have a former driving instructor called Robert Hood. Robert uncovered a 6 billion pound test candidate fraud, where the number of test passes and fails, is already decided before a car even drives out the test centre. When he blew the whistle on this, he was removed from the instructors register and attacked by the media.





Jason Christoff runs an international psychological reprogramming institute, and he’ll be joining us to talk about mind control, behaviour modification, and how we are all being targeted psychologically.





And finally, natural pharmacist Dr Lyn Laffery tells us how we can get away from the big pharma owned world of mainstream medicine and take our own health, into our own hands.





