We Are All INFOWARS

The FBI has been accused of targeting Infowars, the media outlet founded by Alex Jones, through various means. Information from FOIA documents released in 2025 under the Trump administration revealed that the FBI had classified Infowars as a "White Racially Motivated Extremist" organization since 2013, allowing the agency to conduct electronic surveillance on the platform under a Type 3 Assessment. This classification enabled the FBI to monitor Infowars without probable cause of criminal activity, with monthly internal briefings to justify the ongoing surveillance. Additionally, there have been claims, including those made in undercover video by a CIA contractor, that intelligence agencies targeted Infowars with "lawfare" tactics, aiming to suppress its operations and influence. These allegations suggest a concerted effort by federal agencies to scrutinize and potentially undermine Infowars' activities, raising questions about free speech and governmental overreach.