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Why Believe In Jesus Christ
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13 views • August 13, 2021
Who is Jesus Christ? Did he really exist? Does secular history attest to his existence? If he really existed, was he just an ordinary man? Is there any real evidence that he was more than just a man? And if he was more than just a man then what does that mean for you and me? In this presentation we attempt to answer these vitally important questions.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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