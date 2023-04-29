Del BigTree at the HighWire





Apr 28, 2023





A new survey shows more than half of Americans no longer believe that climate change is mostly the fault of humans. Yet leadership and institutions are moving rapidly to clamp down and control the lives of individuals, purportedly to save the environment.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kyuak-americans-cooling-on-climate-change.html