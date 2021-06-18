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Pro Vax Doctor Reveals That COVID Vaccines Can Insert Nano Particles Into The Brain
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212 views • June 18, 2021
This Dr was doing the right thing and being honest with the public about the jab and explained how the jab was developed to bypass the immune system and deliver the toxic S1 spike protein in every cell of your body. And that it's the spike protein that's causing all the harm to people. It also designed to bypass the blood brain barrier. He does say this, but he basically shows ho if you wanted to develop the perfect deadly shot, this would be it.
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