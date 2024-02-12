How Mainstream News Is Doing Israel's Dirty Work Of Sanitizing Slaughter

MIRRORED from The Real News Network

Israel's genocide in Gaza has undoubtedly become the most broadcasted atrocity in history. With massacre after massacre streamed daily to audiences in the billions, Israel's crimes have now been witnessed firsthand by a huge portion of humanity. In spite of this, corporate news outlets have trafficked in coverage that all-too-often flouts a reality we can see before our eyes. This sort of unreliability evinces far more than a crisis of integrity in legacy media—it's a sign of a deep political crisis that runs to the upper echelons of our system. Millions of US voters are turning against the Democrats over the carnage in Gaza, and rather than changing course, the powers that be are simply attempting to distort and pollute the narrative. Adam Johnson and Dan Boguslaw join The Real News to discuss the media's blatant bias in reporting on Gaza.

Production: Maximillian Alvarez

Post-Production: Alina Nehlich