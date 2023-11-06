I Am The Resistance - Who Is With Me? #CultOfConstitution

CRITICAL you watch this if you have the URGE to COMMENT within TWO MINUTES of watching this video.https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDureLk5PjaA/

Join the RESISTANCE Live!

11PM EST Tues-Saturday Night!

https://rumble.com/c/vinceableworld/live

Take the law into your own hands with Dr. Graves "Jurisdictionary" course:

https://www.howtowinincourt.com/?refercode=EV0011 CRITICAL you watch this if you have the URGE to COMMENT within TWO MINUTES of watching this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDureLk5PjaA/ Join the RESISTANCE Live! 11PM EST Tues-Saturday Night! https://rumble.com/c/vinceableworld/live Take the law into your own hands with Dr. Graves "Jurisdictionary" course: https://www.howtowinincourt.com/?refercode=EV0011