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CRYPTOCURRENCY CRASH!!!
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438 views • July 09, 2021
YOU NEVER PAID TRIBUTE TO YOUR LORD?
HAGGAI 2: 7 I will shake all the nations, and they will come with all their treasures, and I will fill this house with glory, says the LORD of Hosts.
HAGGAI 2: 8 The silver is mine and the gold is mine,’ declares the LORD Almighty.
https://godcoin.gold
HAGGAI 2: 7 I will shake all the nations, and they will come with all their treasures, and I will fill this house with glory, says the LORD of Hosts.
HAGGAI 2: 8 The silver is mine and the gold is mine,’ declares the LORD Almighty.
https://godcoin.gold
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