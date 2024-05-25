The hammer fell, his lower jaw was deformed, his life changed

Pitiful Animal





A resident called us and reported that he found a dog.

Its condition was not very good.

The dog was lower jaw was seriously damaged.

We immediately showed up and took the dog away.

We went to the Pride clinic

Now the doctors were checking.

The wound was no longer fresh and tissue necrosis has begun

Before surgery, he needed an antibiotic injection

This poor dog would be in the hospital.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqHolmLoQrA