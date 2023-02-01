The Journey Home The Art Exhibition of Zhen Shan Ren

Welcome to The Journey Home . In this series we take a closer look at the spiritual journey, the purpose of life and the wonder life reveals all around us.

Abhishekh & Nicholas are your hosts and we are grateful to bring you this content. Our hope is to bring you joy, insight and inspiration in a series that focuses on the spiritual practice Falun Gong also known as Falun Dafa.

Thank you for joining us! Please share our content if you enjoyed it, we will continue to make improvements and appreciate any feedback. Nicholas & Abhishekh.

In this episode we introduce you to the art exhibition of Zhen, Shan, Ren.

The art exhibition has moved hearts around the world.

The exhibition has been shown in more than 200 cities in more than 40 countries since 2004. The artworks depict both the persecution of Falun Dafa by the communist regime in China and the peaceful response of Dafa practitioners who hold firm to their faith.

Well ENJOY!

Season 2 Episode 4





