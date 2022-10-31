The US Is Weighing Further Controls on Chinese Tech

https://gnews.org/articles/500246
Summary：10/29/2022 A US official said the US could add biotechnology and artificial intelligence algorithms to the banned list of export items to China. The US is also convincing its allies to follow suit, including the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.
