Social Credit: This time next year you’ll be living in “China”

If we lose this war, and for the first time I now fear that we might, it will not be because of the lies and the deceits from the billionaire conspirators who control governments, the media and the professions.

It will not be because of the censorship and demonisation of the truth-tellers.

If we lose this war, the most important in our history, it will be because of the collaborators, the trolls and the virtue signallers who obey without thinking, who fuss and whine over trivia and irrelevances, and who fail to understand that we are fighting for our lives and our freedom.

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/08/social-credit-this-time-next-year-youll-be-living-in-china/

By Dr Vernon Coleman https://vernoncoleman.org/