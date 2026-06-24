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Russian fiber-optic FPV drone striking a US MAAWLR AD system made by US company Sierra Nevada Corp on the Kharkov axis.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Footage shows a Russian fiber-optic FPV drone striking a MAAWLR air defense system made by US company Sierra Nevada Corp on the Kharkov axis.

The system comes in two configurations: a stationary version (BRAWLR) and a mobile pickup-mounted version (MAAWLR). Both can fire various missiles, including APKWS II, AIM-9M, AIM-132, AIM-120, IRIS-T, and even the R-27, with one configuration capable of carrying up to 46 APKWS II rockets simultaneously.

The system was developed in 2023 for an unnamed "foreign customer." The company is known to have supported Ukraine on at least two occasions, June 24 and September 26, 2025, described as "anti-drone systems support." Whether these specific systems were transferred to Ukraine was never disclosed — but this footage answers that question.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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