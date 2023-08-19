Peru Alien Attacks, Whistleblower UFO testimonies, JFK Assassination & revisiting MH370 Disappearance - Exopolitics Today Week in Review August 19

Mystery over Alien Attacks in Peru deepen with US military exercises; Col Philip Corso whistleblower claims; Understanding Special Access Programs; Fall Semester of Exopolitics Courses; David Grusch hitpiece designed to warn off whistleblowers; next webinar; UAP narrative reversal; DARPA and 10 year integrated Lunar architecture project; Robert Kennedy on CIA and JFK assassination; spacetime portals; interstellar travel and MH370 flight.
Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/MichaelSalla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.