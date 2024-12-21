Willa Bren's Journey: How Real-Life Experiences Shaped 'Little Bobby Can Skate'

https://amzn.to/49NG4sE

00:00:00 - Introduction to Yaya Diamond's Journey

00:04:10 - Teaching Skating and Writing Children's Books

00:07:54 - Balancing Parenting and Creative Pursuits

00:11:32 - Importance of Parental Involvement in Education

00:15:00 - Publishing Journey and Writing Tips

00:18:39 - International Success and Future Plans





One summer day, little Bobby was outside to skate for his very first time with his mother. There were other children outside playing with their parents watching over them too.

🚀 Embark on an inspirational journey with Yaya Diamond and guest Willa Bren, author of the beloved children's book 'Little Bobby Can Skate.' Willa's transition from a successful nursing career to becoming an internationally recognized author is a testament to the power of following one's passion. Her book, based on her son's early skating experiences, is a delightful tale that underscores the importance of parental encouragement and cultural diversity.





Through her engaging storytelling, Willa invites readers to explore themes of determination, identity, and family support. In this interview, she shares her creative process, the challenges of writing, and the joy of seeing her book embraced by readers across the globe. Willa's story is an inspiring reminder that it's never too late to pursue your dreams and make a positive impact through storytelling.





Perfect for parents, educators, and aspiring writers, this episode is a treasure trove of wisdom and inspiration.

















