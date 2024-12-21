BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Willa Bren's Journey: How Real-Life Experiences Shaped 'Little Bobby Can Skate'
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 4 months ago

https://amzn.to/49NG4sE

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Introduction to Yaya Diamond's Journey

00:04:10 - Teaching Skating and Writing Children's Books

00:07:54 - Balancing Parenting and Creative Pursuits

00:11:32 - Importance of Parental Involvement in Education

00:15:00 - Publishing Journey and Writing Tips

00:18:39 - International Success and Future Plans


One summer day, little Bobby was outside to skate for his very first time with his mother. There were other children outside playing with their parents watching over them too.

🚀 Embark on an inspirational journey with Yaya Diamond and guest Willa Bren, author of the beloved children's book 'Little Bobby Can Skate.' Willa's transition from a successful nursing career to becoming an internationally recognized author is a testament to the power of following one's passion. Her book, based on her son's early skating experiences, is a delightful tale that underscores the importance of parental encouragement and cultural diversity.


 Through her engaging storytelling, Willa invites readers to explore themes of determination, identity, and family support. In this interview, she shares her creative process, the challenges of writing, and the joy of seeing her book embraced by readers across the globe. Willa's story is an inspiring reminder that it's never too late to pursue your dreams and make a positive impact through storytelling.


 Perfect for parents, educators, and aspiring writers, this episode is a treasure trove of wisdom and inspiration.





https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond


⚡ VidChapter AI generated these chapters, try it out https://vidchapter.com/?affiliate=yayadiamond

Recommended podcast platform get 10% off: https://podopshost.com/register/?ref=yaya


Keywords
podcastfinancesshout outyaya diamonddream chasers radiospotify podcastwomen podcastreleationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy