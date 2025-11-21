Trump: "They're losing land." - plus his full 28-point 'peace plan', text

"They're losing land." - Trump

🐻 Trump is such a clown. Remember when he said Ukraine can "win back their land." - that was in Aughust by the way... 🤣

Adding:

Trump’s full 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine is out, and, much like Gaza, it’s not a peace plan. It’s a forced capitulation written with input from Russia.

A few hard facts:

• The plan was drafted by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, with Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner.

• They coordinated directly with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s sanctioned envoy.

• Zelensky wasn’t a choice: the U.S. delivered the plan to him on an “aggressive timeline,” and he’s been told he must engage.

Trump’s Full 28-Point Ukraine–Russia Plan (Verbatim Structure)

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.

2. A comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe; all ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.

3. Russia will not invade neighboring countries, and NATO will not expand further.

4. A U.S.-mediated Russia–NATO dialogue will be launched to resolve security issues and promote cooperation.

5. Ukraine will receive “reliable security guarantees.”

Note: For the first time, the U.S. explicitly offers Ukraine a formal security guarantee, details unspecified.

6. Ukraine’s military will be capped at 600,000 personnel. (Current size: ~800–850k.)

7. Ukraine must enshrine permanent neutrality: it will never join NATO, and NATO will codify that.

8. NATO agrees not to station troops on Ukrainian territory.

9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

10. The U.S. security guarantee comes with conditions:

– The U.S. receives compensation

– If Ukraine invades Russia, the guarantee is void

– If Russia invades Ukraine, sanctions snap back and recognition of territory is withdrawn

– If Ukraine fires a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg “without cause,” the guarantee is void

11. Ukraine becomes eligible for EU membership and receives temporary preferential access to EU markets.

12. A global reconstruction package is launched, including:

– A Ukraine Development Fund

– Joint U.S.–Ukraine energy projects

– Modernization of Ukrainian infrastructure

– Investment in mining and natural resources

– A World Bank financing package

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

– Gradual lifting of sanctions

– Long-term U.S.–Russia economic cooperation

– Joint ventures in AI, energy, infrastructure, rare earths, and Arctic extraction

– Russia rejoins the G8

14. Frozen Russian assets will be allocated as follows:

– $100B used to rebuild Ukraine (run by the U.S.)

– The U.S. receives 50% of profits from reconstruction investments

– Europe contributes another $100B

– Remaining frozen assets go into a U.S.–Russia joint investment vehicle to deepen economic ties

15. A joint U.S.–Russia security working group will monitor compliance.

16. Russia will codify in law a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.

17. The U.S. and Russia will extend nuclear arms-control treaties, including New START.

18. Ukraine reaffirms its non-nuclear status under the NPT.

19. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be operated under IAEA supervision, and electricity will be split 50/50 between Russia and Ukraine.

20. Education and social programs promoting multicultural tolerance will be mandated in both countries:

– Ukraine adopts EU standards for minority rights

– Both sides end discriminatory laws

– Equal media rights for Ukrainian and Russian outlets

– All Nazi ideology must be banned

Note: Very similar to provisions in Trump’s 2020 Israel–Palestine “Peace to Prosperity” plan.





21. Territorial arrangements:

– Crimea, Donetsk, and Lugansk are recognized as de facto Russian, including by the U.S.

– Parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye become frozen “contact line” zones (also de facto recognition)

– Russia gives up other agreed areas

– Ukraine withdraws from remaining parts of Donetsk; the zone becomes a Russian-recognized neutral buffer

– Russian forces cannot enter the buffer zone

22. Both sides agree not to alter future borders by force; security guarantees void if Ukraine violates this.

23. Russia guarantees Ukraine access to the Dnieper River and free Black Sea grain shipping.

24. A humanitarian committee is created to:

– Exchange all prisoners and bodies (“all for all”)

– Return detained civilians and children

– Implement family reunification

– Provide aid to victims of the conflict

25. Ukraine must hold national elections within 100 days of the agreement.

26. Full amnesty for all parties for all actions taken during the war: no prosecutions, no war-crimes claims.

27. The agreement will be legally binding and enforced by a Peace Council chaired by Donald J. Trump.

Note: This is the same governing structure Trump’s Gaza peace plan uses, a Trump-chaired oversight body empowered to impose sanctions.

28. A ceasefire begins as soon as both sides pull back to agreed positions.





