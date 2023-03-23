Trump Indictment Crumbling, Globalists Xi and Putin

Is the Manhattan DA’s case against Donald Trump crumbling? Despite indications of a coming indictment, it has yet to happen, and reports suggest the case may be falling apart. The Biden Administration wants you, the American taxpayer, to bail out Big Pharma company Moderna. Xi and Putin indicate their affinity for globalism, so long as it’s led by them. And John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn discusses the latest deceptive mainstream coverage of the JBS.
