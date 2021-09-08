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Canadians Heave Rocks At Justin Trudeau As He’s Forced To Cancel Another Event
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851 views • September 08, 2021
Canadians are not very happy with the current state of their country after continued lockdowns and the COVID medical tyranny they let Justin Trudeau know just how they feel.
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