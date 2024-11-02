Nazi German police choking & punching out peaceful anti-genocide protesters

MEANWHILE, IN THE "CIVILIZED" WEST 🇪🇺

German police are at it again, choking and punching out peaceful anti-genocide protesters. The 4th Reich has been one of the most complicit nations in the ongoing genocide of Gaza, which is not surprising when you look at the backgrounds of their politicians.

The Reich's foreign minister, Analena Baerbock, in particular, is the granddaughter of a devout Nazi. His personnel file called him an "unconditional National Socialist" and he was awarded medals for service to the previous reich.

🐻I am sure seeing her grandfather's dream come true would warm Analena's heart, if she had one.

Adding found info:

‼️THE WHITE HOUSE AND MODERN MYSTICAL ARTIFACTS HUNTERS

On my Syrian trips, I met cultural historian Antoine from Aleppo, who showed me holy sites looted by radical Islamists during the occupation. The removal of ancient artifacts from Syria was coordinated by the International Anti-Terrorist Coalition.

Last year, local sources in the province of Hasakah told the Syrian news agency SANA that the U.S. military, in cooperation with the Kurdish militia, was seizing archaeological sites in the province. The Americans transported all the looted artifacts, including ancient seals, statues and gold, to their military bases in Syria, in order to then smuggle them abroad.

The current U.S. Authorities are aware of this, but do nothing about it. Why exactly have the holy sites been looted? I have been searching for answers in conversations with experts and am preparing a documentary with RT about it. Now I want to show you some excerpts from the upcoming movie.