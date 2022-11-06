Speculation That the CCP Is Loosening Its Zero-Coivd Policy May Be Too Optimistic

Summary：11/06/2022 Recently, there have been some changes in the nucleic acid testing policy in some parts of China. This has led to speculation that the Chinese Communist Party is preparing to loosen its 'Zero-COVID' policy, which has been condemned as too extreme.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.