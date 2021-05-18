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VIEWER DISCRETION, GRAPHIC: Waiting For The Bombs To Fall: Life In Gaza During War (mirrored)
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2123 views • May 18, 2021
VIEWER DISCRETION, GRAPHIC: Waiting For The Bombs To Fall: Life In Gaza During War (mirrored)
Mirrored from You Tube channel AJ+ at:-
https://youtu.be/AjumTP_rk8A
Watch Our Latest Documentaries: http://ajplus.co/ajplusdocsnew
On July 8th 2014 Israel launched a 7-week military assault on the Gaza Strip. AJ+ followed three Palestinians living through the war: a doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital, a student at the Islamic University of Gaza and the first female spokesperson for the Hamas government. We follow these three twenty-somethings as they cope with the chaos and uncertainty caused by the bombardment. And we watch as they each try to help Gaza in very different ways.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel AJ+ at:-
https://youtu.be/AjumTP_rk8A
Watch Our Latest Documentaries: http://ajplus.co/ajplusdocsnew
On July 8th 2014 Israel launched a 7-week military assault on the Gaza Strip. AJ+ followed three Palestinians living through the war: a doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital, a student at the Islamic University of Gaza and the first female spokesperson for the Hamas government. We follow these three twenty-somethings as they cope with the chaos and uncertainty caused by the bombardment. And we watch as they each try to help Gaza in very different ways.
Download the AJ+ app at http://www.ajplus.net/
Subscribe for more videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV3Nm3T-XAgVhKH9jT0ViRg
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajpluscommunity
Learn more about AJ+: http://www.ajplus.net/
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