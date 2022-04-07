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Tornadoes, storms ravage U.S. south, killing 2
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134 views • April 07, 2022
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Severe storms have hit the states of Georgia and Texas, bringing strong winds and tornadoes, killing at least two and leaving some 50,000 homes and businesses powerless.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzxdhh-tornadoes-storms-ravage-u.s.-south-killing-2.html
Severe storms have hit the states of Georgia and Texas, bringing strong winds and tornadoes, killing at least two and leaving some 50,000 homes and businesses powerless.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzxdhh-tornadoes-storms-ravage-u.s.-south-killing-2.html
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