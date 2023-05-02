5.2.23 Ukraine TRUTH exposes LIES, OLD Guard struggles, URANIUM, HOLLYWIERD, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





May 2, 2023





Wanted to get this out.. most of the coverage exposes Ukraine on more than just what we normally expose. The money, the digital life, the losses and so much more. Here we go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Fight trafficking - Go SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023 SARASOTA, FLORIDA. 4PM TO 8PM OR SUNSET

https://skippydeedoodah.com/





Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





Truck full of sudden deaths https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37604





PMC Wagner territorial progress in Bakhmut. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37605





“A Guardian analysis of data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and by non-profit groups that track chemical accidents in the US shows that accidental releases – https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37608





Dr Doug Rokke, Former Head of Pentagon’s Depleted Uranium Project speaks of the health consequences suffered by US military personnel from their own use of DU during the Gulf war. He was called in to “clean up the DU mess”. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37615





The current elites are no better than Mao, they are still trying to destroy God’s creation in multiple ways; geoengineering, genetically modified food, and of course, transhumanism - the ultimate insult to our Creator. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37626





This is the science they don’t want you to hear…! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37627





"When the IPCC is using hysterical, spoiled people like Greta Thunberg to promote these reports, clearly we are dealing with a belief system and cult, rather than a scientifically based organisation." https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37636





Ukraine - testing ground for cashless society and digital IDs https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37682





US losing last chance to destroy Russia - ex-British intelligence officer. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37697





US General contradicts what the mainstream media is saying about the conflict in Ukraine. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37700

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lmwo6-5.2.23-ukraine-truth-exposes-lies-old-guard-struggles-uranium-hollywierd-pr.html



