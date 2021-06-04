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VOX REPORT: ISRAEL DID IT! - THE REAL ORIGINS OF THE "CHINA" VIRUS
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219 views • June 04, 2021
VOX REPORT: ISRAEL DID IT! - THE REAL ORIGINS OF THE "CHINA" VIRUS
Re: June 03, 2021
Everything is a lie, everything! Only Israel has the motive, history of such operations, and ruthless evil to perpetrate the
biggest crime against humanity in human history. It s near certainty that Gates was filmed having pedophile activities at
multiple of Jeffery Epstein's mansions and planes, that much is clear. Reports suggest this relationship existed in the early
1990s. Epstein's was a pedophile entrapment operation run by the Mossad to blackmail political figures and the billionaire
class. This is confirmed by Ari Ben Manashe a former Mossad agent. Therefore Bill Gates activities at Epstein's operation was
filmed and Gates was likely under the control of Israel/US intelligence since than. He was directed to direct a massive bio-
terrorism program whose purpose was to kill off non jewish populations via bio-terrorism agents disguised as a pandemic and
vaccination response. The virus is manmade and NOT accidentally released. It was released by the same group who covertly
orchestrated Bio-Terrorism as a methodology to strip the assets of the American people and enslave them. This was a Chinese
conspiracy - THIS HAS ISRAELI MOSSAD ALL OVER IT!
This attempt to destroy our society and steal all its assets is a Mossad operation.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: June 03, 2021
Everything is a lie, everything! Only Israel has the motive, history of such operations, and ruthless evil to perpetrate the
biggest crime against humanity in human history. It s near certainty that Gates was filmed having pedophile activities at
multiple of Jeffery Epstein's mansions and planes, that much is clear. Reports suggest this relationship existed in the early
1990s. Epstein's was a pedophile entrapment operation run by the Mossad to blackmail political figures and the billionaire
class. This is confirmed by Ari Ben Manashe a former Mossad agent. Therefore Bill Gates activities at Epstein's operation was
filmed and Gates was likely under the control of Israel/US intelligence since than. He was directed to direct a massive bio-
terrorism program whose purpose was to kill off non jewish populations via bio-terrorism agents disguised as a pandemic and
vaccination response. The virus is manmade and NOT accidentally released. It was released by the same group who covertly
orchestrated Bio-Terrorism as a methodology to strip the assets of the American people and enslave them. This was a Chinese
conspiracy - THIS HAS ISRAELI MOSSAD ALL OVER IT!
This attempt to destroy our society and steal all its assets is a Mossad operation.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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