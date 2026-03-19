BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YOU are the Honey Pot: Why California Fraud NEVER Stops
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • Yesterday

If you stop paying a daycare that doesn’t show up, they go out of business. If the government does it? They just ask for a bigger bucket. (And they expect you to fill it.) In this deep dive, we’re looking at the staggering "Suicidal Empathy" behind the multi-billion dollar fraud scandals currently gutting the American taxpayer. From Nick Shirley’s viral exposure of 80 "ghost" hospices in a single Van Nuys motel building [4.1] to the infamous "Feeding Our Future" heist in Minnesota where $250 million meant for hungry kids bought Porsches and lakefront lots instead Why is the government such a terrible steward of your hard-earned money? Because the incentive isn't to protect the tank—it's to make the tank bigger so there’s more "honey" to buy power. Whether it’s $31 billion missing from California’s EDD or $24 billion spent on homelessness with "zero tracked outcomes", the leash is held by those who control the distribution. It’s time to throw the leaky bucket away and hold our own water. Thumb up the video if you’re "thirsty" for accountability, and leave a comment below—how much "sugar" is enough? #CaliforniaFraud #NickShirley #GavinNewsom #LimitedGovernment #TaxpayerRevolt #RechargeFreedom #MinnesotaScandal

Keywords
government accountabilitypolitical commentaryrecharge freedomsuicidal empathyslapped backnick shirley californiahospice fraud van nuysfeeding our future minnesota24 billion homeless auditgavin newsom fraud reaction31 billion edd scandallimited government argumentconservative youtubertaxpayer money theftghost daycares
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

Laura Harris
The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy