YOU are the Honey Pot: Why California Fraud NEVER Stops

If you stop paying a daycare that doesn’t show up, they go out of business. If the government does it? They just ask for a bigger bucket. (And they expect you to fill it.) In this deep dive, we’re looking at the staggering "Suicidal Empathy" behind the multi-billion dollar fraud scandals currently gutting the American taxpayer. From Nick Shirley’s viral exposure of 80 "ghost" hospices in a single Van Nuys motel building [4.1] to the infamous "Feeding Our Future" heist in Minnesota where $250 million meant for hungry kids bought Porsches and lakefront lots instead Why is the government such a terrible steward of your hard-earned money? Because the incentive isn't to protect the tank—it's to make the tank bigger so there’s more "honey" to buy power. Whether it’s $31 billion missing from California’s EDD or $24 billion spent on homelessness with "zero tracked outcomes", the leash is held by those who control the distribution. It’s time to throw the leaky bucket away and hold our own water. Thumb up the video if you’re "thirsty" for accountability, and leave a comment below—how much "sugar" is enough? #CaliforniaFraud #NickShirley #GavinNewsom #LimitedGovernment #TaxpayerRevolt #RechargeFreedom #MinnesotaScandal