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Αυγουστίνος Καντιώτης: Έρχεται επιδημία που θα σαρώσει τον κόσμο ολόκληρο...
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7 views • May 28, 2020
Ηχητικό απόσπασμα από ομιλία (το έτος 1990) του Μακαριστού Μητροπολίτη Φλωρίνης Αυγουστίνου Καντιώτη. Ο προφητικός του λόγος αναφέρεται σε μια επιδημία “εξ ανατολών” η οποία θα σαρώσει όλη την ανθρωπότητα.
Το ηχητικό απόσπασμα είναι από ομιλία του με τίτλο “Η Θαυματουργός Προσευχή” που ανέβασε στο διαδίκτυο το κανάλι Christianos777.
Το ηχητικό απόσπασμα είναι από ομιλία του με τίτλο “Η Θαυματουργός Προσευχή” που ανέβασε στο διαδίκτυο το κανάλι Christianos777.
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