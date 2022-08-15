30+ Kid Friendly Gardening Projects

If you have little ones then you know the importance of starting good habits early on in life. Getting kids involved and familiarized with gardening and planting from an early age will only benefit them in their later years.

These are fun activities that kids can do on their own or make it a family activity for everyone to partake in.

Check out 30+ fun and interactive gardening ideas here: https://www.hgtv.com/design/make-and-celebrate/handmade/kids-gardening-projects-pictures