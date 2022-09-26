Would you EVER have believed ANY OF THIS would be called 'NORMAL'?

Glenn Beck





Sep 23, 2022 In an especially Orwellian move, Planned Parenthood has redefined what it used to consider a fetal heartbeat to now just being "cardiac activity." Why? Apparently, because Stacey Abrams said so. Glenn reviews this 1984-esque reversal, along with a list of other things that society now insists are "normal." But if you were told 10 years ago that this would be America's future, would you ever have believed it?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgYjY65x2eE