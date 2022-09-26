Create New Account
Would you EVER have believed ANY OF THIS would be called 'NORMAL'?
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


 Sep 23, 2022 In an especially Orwellian move, Planned Parenthood has redefined what it used to consider a fetal heartbeat to now just being "cardiac activity." Why? Apparently, because Stacey Abrams said so. Glenn reviews this 1984-esque reversal, along with a list of other things that society now insists are "normal." But if you were told 10 years ago that this would be America's future, would you ever have believed it?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgYjY65x2eE

current eventsplanned parenthoodstacey abramsglenn beckfetal heartbeatinsanenormal10 years agocardiac activity

