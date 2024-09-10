© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magical Taruruuto-kun (1992, Mega Drive)
0
14 views • 7 months ago
Magical Taruruuto-kun (まじかる☆タルるートくん) is a platformer developed by Game Freak and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan. It is not identical to games of the same name on other platformers.
The game is based on the eponymous manga. It stars Honmaru Edojo, a fifth grader from in Tokyo. He is an outcast and a loser until he meets Magical Taruruto, whose powers help Honmaru deal with all his hardships, including girls and bullies. One day, there is a disturbance at the elementary school, which Taruruto-kun must investigate. He learns that the magic troll Raivar is causing trouble and he must stop him.
