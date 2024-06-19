BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mandatory Poultry Registration changes for England, Scotland & Wales 2024
Tilt
Tilt
326 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 10 months ago


Watch out USA, it's here in the UK and it's coming to you next !!

Mirrored from "English country life Channel.

On the 19th March 2024 the UKs Governments Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) announced that that a mandatory scheme of registration will come into effect later in the year for all poultry keepers in England, Scotland and Wales. That means if you have one chicken, or one duck, you'll be legally required to register.

This is a big change to the requirements in the UK for poultry keepers and this video explains what has been announced so far and the dates the new arrangements will come into effect.


To read the DEFRA announcement follow this link:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ne....


Keywords
murdervaccinationpandemicdeathsbillforcedgatesvaxfaucijabinjectionlockdowncovidscamdemicdeath shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy