Mandatory Poultry Registration changes for England, Scotland & Wales 2024

Mirrored from "English country life Channel.

On the 19th March 2024 the UKs Governments Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) announced that that a mandatory scheme of registration will come into effect later in the year for all poultry keepers in England, Scotland and Wales. That means if you have one chicken, or one duck, you'll be legally required to register.

This is a big change to the requirements in the UK for poultry keepers and this video explains what has been announced so far and the dates the new arrangements will come into effect.





