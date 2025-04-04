NEW CAVE DISCOVERIES ARE REWRITING THE OUT OF AFRICA THEORY❗

The discovery of the Misliya Cave hominin in the Middle East sent shock-waves through the world of paleoanthropology. A single upper jaw with teeth, dated to around 194,000 years ago, suggested that Homo sapiens, or at least a population strikingly similar to them, had left Africa far earlier than previously thought..





But was this truly an "exit," or could it have been the remnants of a larger, "Lost population" that had already spread across parts of Asia? Could this population have even migrated into Africa, rather than the other way around?





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F1qInup9hQ