Legalism is the rallying cry for liberal Christians who do not want to submit to God’s laws and dates all the way back to the Garden of Eden when the Devil said, “Yea, has God said?” Satan planted doubt in Eve’s mind about God’s decree not to eat of the forbidden tree and has used the same tactic for thousands of years to negate God’s laws in the minds of people and lead them into rebellion, sin and a place in hell.

In this message Pastor John identifies legalism and how salvation has nothing to do with the law and living out your life once you have been born again. Jesus never made the laws in the Old Testament null and void, on the contrary, He fulfilled the sacrificial laws but the moral and practical laws still stand. God has called you to live a holy life but that doesn’t mean you can selectively choose which laws to accept or reject. Christians who believe in lawlessness will be greatly offended by the Lawgiver's words, “If you love me, keep my commandments.”

Sermon Outline:

https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1200.pdf

Relationships That Please God Part 1B: What God Intended

RLJ-1200 -- AUGUST 23, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm