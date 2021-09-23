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Overpopulated World? By Whom? - What are the Real Statistics of Vaccinated People?
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64 views • September 23, 2021
We all know the STUPID-19 Agenda is nothing else but the global depopulation program. We are being told there's too many people in this world.
But how many of you realise where lies the hidden truth? What is the real percentage of vaccinated Muslims? What about the Jews?
Do I have to tell you who's being vaccinated right now?
Demographic Problem - A Call to Action (2008)
But how many of you realise where lies the hidden truth? What is the real percentage of vaccinated Muslims? What about the Jews?
Do I have to tell you who's being vaccinated right now?
Demographic Problem - A Call to Action (2008)
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