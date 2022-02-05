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Nathan Reynolds Quest to Dismantle His Wicked Luciferian Family Empire (Part 2)
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1984 views • February 05, 2022
We are back for PART TWO with Nathan Reynolds who is on a quest to dismantle his corrupt Luciferian family empire by exposing their wicked ways. Nathan not only survived traumatic sexual abuse, pedophilia, and exploitation as a child, but witnessed numerous children massacred by his very own family members. These Satanic rituals were performed in order for the elite to gain status and control in very secretive, powerful societies. The goal of these secret oath keeping societies was to block the Reformation that was taking place in America. People wanted to read scripture for themselves and find freedom from the shackles of the Roman Catholic Church. Even though assassins have tried numerous times to murder both Nathan and his wife, Nathan would see God’s hand of protection by causing their guns to jam and vehicles to stall. Prepare to hear a life-changing message from one of the most courageous men on the planet.


TAKEAWAYS

We need to live a life of conviction not a defeatist mentality

The difference between the militant arm of the Vatican (Jesuit Order) and the Knights of Columbus

Luciferians control the mass population through the education system by rewriting the truth of our country’s foundation

Reading scripture in-depth and disassociating yourself from the world will transform your life


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Snatched From the Flames Book: https://amzn.to/3sg6Dl1
Snatched From the Flames Audiobook (Chapter 1): https://youtu.be/Cz9d-NlmSSQ
Nathan’s Standing For The Truth speech: https://bit.ly/3ghvSxG

🔗 CONNECT WITH NATHAN REYNOLDS
Website: snatchedfromtheflames.com
Personal Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natandchelsea.reynolds.5/
Ministry Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/becomingalinenite
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NathanReynolds

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Keywords
freedommurdersatanpedophiliatraffickingempireelitedemonnew world orderchild abuseluciferianilluminatidevilsacrificereformationritualsroman catholic churchbaby sacrificeexploitationsocietiesassassinstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom shownathan reynolds
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