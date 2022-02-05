Nathan Reynolds Quest to Dismantle His Wicked Luciferian Family Empire (Part 2)

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TAKEAWAYS
We need to live a life of conviction not a defeatist mentality
The difference between the militant arm of the Vatican (Jesuit Order) and the Knights of Columbus
Luciferians control the mass population through the education system by rewriting the truth of our country’s foundation
Reading scripture in-depth and disassociating yourself from the world will transform your life
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Snatched From the Flames Book: https://amzn.to/3sg6Dl1
Snatched From the Flames Audiobook (Chapter 1): https://youtu.be/Cz9d-NlmSSQ
Nathan’s Standing For The Truth speech: https://bit.ly/3ghvSxG
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