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Grand Conjunction with Guest GI Ant
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144 views • December 12, 2020
Join Robert V, and Gi Ant for a great discussion we will be talking about the planet alinement and other worldly things A great conjunction is a conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn, when the two planets appear closest together in the sky. Conjunctions occur every 19.6 years, on average, when Jupiter 'overtakes' Saturn in the sky due to the combined effect of Jupiter's approximately 11.9-year orbital period and Saturn's 29.5-year orbital period.[1] The next great conjunction will occur on 21 December 2020.
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Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing te
Card reading from Darth
Get If The Bombs Don't Kill Us Instrumental by Daniel Meade here https://t.lickd.co/MyQ2ZD4J6dJ License ID: P3XwYGLogjq Get this and other songs for your next YouTube video at https://lickd.co
Want to come on the show and share your story email me here
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing te
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